Nationalist Slovenian PM ousted in polls by new protest party

LJUBLJANA • A newly formed protest party in Slovenia beat nationalist prime minister Janez Jansa, who has challenged the European Union's democratic standards, by an unexpectedly big margin in a general election.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and as French voters gave President Emmanuel Macron a new term, former executive Robert Golob and his Freedom Movement are positioned to create a new left-leaning government. He aims to reverse policies introduced by Mr Jansa that he says undermine the rule of law.

Freedom Movement won about 34.5 per cent of the vote, versus 23.5 per cent for Mr Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party, according to official results, with almost 99.7 per cent of ballots counted yesterday.

The tally resembled an exit poll published when voting ended that showed five parties had won seats in the 90-member Parliament, the fewest ever. Freedom Movement will have 41 lawmakers, according to partial results.

"People really want change," Mr Golob said, declaring victory on Sunday from his home where he was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. "Today people are dancing, but tomorrow a new day begins. Tomorrow we'll start working hard."

The outcome provides validation to Slovenians who held almost two years of weekly protests against Mr Jansa.

It also further isolates EU rebel and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of the Slovenian leader.

"Jansa's defeat shows that Slovenians had enough of his policies and didn't like how he was leading the country in the direction of Hungary," said political analyst Andraz Zorko. "It's positive for the EU."

Mr Golob, a 55-year-old former chief executive, vowed to take on Mr Jansa after he was ousted during the three-time premier's administration as the head of state-owned power company GEN-I.

He said coalition talks will start in the coming days. He is expected to form a government with one or both of two smaller parties, the Social Democrats and the Left. Mr Golob has pledged to improve healthcare and pursue a transition to a greener economy.

Freedom Movement, which he established at the end of January, has few members with experience in politics or government on a national level. Aside from a months-long lockdown that included a strict curfew and a botched vaccination campaign, Mr Jansa cut off funds from the state news agency and gave politicians more sway over the judiciary and police.

Mr Jansa also courted eurosceptic leaders. He met French right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen when he chaired the EU's rotating presidency last year.

A 63-year-old former Marxist turned right-wing populist, Mr Jansa's career has been marked by surprising comebacks - including a communist-era prison term and another after a 2013 graft conviction that was overturned. He denies wrongdoing.

A staunch supporter of former US president Donald Trump, he regularly takes shots at the judiciary and EU officials in coarsely worded attacks on Twitter.

BLOOMBERG