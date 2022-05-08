Nationalist party set for historic win in N. Ireland polls

BELFAST • Sinn Fein looked set to secure a significant victory in elections for Northern Ireland's assembly, a historic first for a nationalist party, as its strongest opponent conceded defeat.

As counting continued for the second day, Sinn Fein had received the largest number of first-preference votes and was on course to win the largest number of seats in the assembly, known as Stormont.

"Today ushers in a new era. It's a defining moment for our politics and our people," Sinn Fein's vice-president and its leader in Northern Ireland, Ms Michelle O'Neill, told supporters and the media yesterday.

England, Wales and Scotland also voted in local and regional elections on Thursday, punishing embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's scandal-mired Conservative Party but without a landslide for the main opposition Labour Party.

The Conservatives lost control of key councils, including in London, and suffered an overall loss of almost 400 councillors.

A victory for Sinn Fein, once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, would suggest a major shift in the region's political balance.

The party, whose ultimate goal is a united Ireland, won 29 per cent of first-choice votes, overtaking the formerly dominant pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which drew 21 per cent in the elections held on Thursday, according to the BBC.

It is the first time that a nationalist party has led results since the power-sharing government was established following the 1998 Good Friday agreement, which largely ended decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics, who largely made up the ranks of the unionists and nationalists, respectively.

With 69 of 90 seats declared yesterday afternoon, Sinn Fein had won 21 and the DUP had 19, while the cross-community Alliance Party held 15 and the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) had seven seats as at 3.52pm (10.52pm Singapore time) in Belfast.

The Alliance Party drew 13.5 per cent of first-preference votes while the UUP won 11.2 per cent, the BBC reported.

"Certainly, it looks at the moment as if Sinn Fein will emerge as the largest party," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told Sky News, while reiterating that the DUP would refuse to join a new government without changes to a post-Brexit trading deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

While Sinn Fein will get to nominate a first minister, Northern Ireland's power-sharing government cannot form unless the DUP agrees to take part.

Sinn Fein wants a referendum on reunifying Ireland a century after Northern Ireland was created as a Protestant statelet.

But it has been downplaying prospects for an imminent referendum on ending UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson is expected to lay out his post-election plan of action in the Queen's Speech in Parliament on Tuesday, which will have to take into account the thorny issue of forming a government in Northern Ireland.

