National mourning ends in Britain after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON - Flags on government buildings returned to full mast and an epic clean-up operation was under way on Tuesday as British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, although the royal family remains in mourning for another week.

Around a quarter of a million people queued round the clock to view the Queen's coffin as it lay in state in the days leading up to the funeral, the government said.

Ms Liz Truss, appointed prime minister by the Queen just two days before she died on Sept 8, flew to the United Nations General Assembly hours after delivering a biblical reading at the lavish funeral.

En route to New York, Ms Truss praised the "huge outpouring of love and affection" shown towards the late monarch, as well as the "huge amount of warmth towards" her successor, King Charles III.

King Charles, 73, and his family will remain in mourning for another seven days.

That means no official engagements after the King spent an exhausting week touring his new kingdom and attending to the ornate pageantry of a role that he has spent a lifetime preparing to take on.

The royal Twitter account published a picture of the Queen hiking in 1971 at her Scottish retreat of Balmoral, where she died at the age of 96 as Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The photograph was accompanied with the words: "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen."

The quotation is from the tragic conclusion of Shakespeare's play Hamlet and was said by King Charles in his first national broadcast as king the day after his mother died.

Dramas old and new

Members of Parliament were taking an oath of allegiance to their new sovereign on Tuesday, as political life resumed after 10 days of government mourning.

Following a public holiday for the funeral, business life was also resuming, and workers were busy clearing up the debris left by an estimated million-plus people who lined the streets of London on Monday.