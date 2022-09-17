Nancy Pelosi in Armenia after Azerbaijan border clashes

YEREVAN - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on Saturday in Armenia, days after the Caucasus country's deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan jeopardised Western efforts to broker lasting peace between the arch foes.

The worst clashes since Yerevan's 2020 war with Baku erupted on Tuesday, claiming the lives of 215 people, before hostilities ended on Thursday after international mediation.

Pelosi said her visit "is a powerful symbol of the United States firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region."

She is the highest-ranking US official to travel to Armenia since the tiny impoverished nation's 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.

The three-day visit "will play a big role in ensuring our security," Armenian parliament Speaker, Alen Simonyan, told journalists ahead of her arrival.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars - in 2020 and in the 1990s - over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated enclave.

Together with France and Russia, the US co-chairs the Minsk Group of mediators, which had led decades-long peace talks between Baku and Yerevan under the OSCE aegis.

"We will convey the strong and ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair and longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Pelosi said in a statement.

The latest escalation came as Armenia's closest ally Moscow is distracted by its nearly seven-month war in Ukraine.