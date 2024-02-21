Mystery surrounds death of Russian helicopter pilot who defected to Ukraine

MADRID - The death of a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine with a military helicopter was shrouded in mystery on Feb 20, with Spanish authorities refusing to say if a bullet-riddled body found was his.

Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August in a brazen operation, saying he opposed Russia’s military offensive.

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency released a video in September in which Kuzminov said he flew from an air base in Russia’s Kursk region to Ukraine at an “extremely low altitude, in radio silence mode” to avoid detection.

A GUR spokesman confirmed to AFP on Feb 20 that Kuzminov had died without providing details.

But Spanish media, citing sources close to the investigation, have since Feb 19 reported that a body of a man found riddled with bullets in the southeastern coastal town of Villajoyosa near Alicante last Feb 13 was that of the defector. The reports have not been confirmed by Spanish authorities.