'My war': Russian hosts Ukraine refugees in Prague

PRAGUE (AFP) - Sandwiched between a shabby supermarket and a casino in northern Prague, a former Vietnamese shop slated for demolition has become a house of hope for Ukrainian refugees.

Russian-born photographer Pavel Oskin enlisted some friends to help him convert the space into a refugee centre that is now home to 16 Ukrainians and can house dozens more.

"I can shoot and I could go to war, but I will be more useful here," the 48-year-old tattooed Harley-Davidson rider told AFP.

"As long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin keeps fighting, I will fight him this way... This is my war," he added, his phone ringing non-stop.

The landscape photographer, who travels the world teaching, left Russia for Prague in 2008.

"My daughter was six and Putin was already in power. I understood that there was no future there," he said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, he took to Facebook to raise around US$20,000 (S$28,000) for the housing project.

WiFi: Slava-Ukrajine

After the local House of Good organisation also chipped in with some funds, Oskin had enough to bankroll the renovation.

"We have two kitchens, 10 showers and 10 toilets," he says in the entrance hall where locals bring donated items including bicycles and scooters for children.

The hall is divided into a playroom for children - with table football and a climbing frame - and a lounge area for adults.

The local WiFi network is Slava-Ukrajine (Glory to Ukraine), while the password is GerojamSlava! (Glory to Heroes).

Maiya Kiselevich, a refugee from Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa, spent a week on the road driving her two sons and her sister to Prague via Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

"We are very grateful to everyone," she told AFP.

"When the rockets began to fall, it was terrible and it was really tough psychologically to resist so we decided to flee. It was especially tough for the children."