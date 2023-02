A year ago, bedtime for Ukrainian teenager Kira Meshcherska meant simply donning her pyjamas and hopping into bed, her biggest concern being whether she would wake in time for classes the next day.

Today, Kira, now 13, no longer takes it for granted that she will wake in the morning. Bedtime this winter, for the teenager who lives in Kyiv, has become a nightly routine of putting on extra warm clothes and mentally revising the shortest route to safety should missiles strike while she is sleeping.