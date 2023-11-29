Muslims in Europe feel vulnerable to rising hostility over Israel-Gaza

PARIS/BERLIN/LONDON - Mr Jian Omar, a Berlin lawmaker of Kurdish-Syrian background, feels unprotected by police after suffering hate-filled flyers mixed with glass and faeces, a broken window and a hammer-wielding assailant since the deadly Oct 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

The three incidents at Mr Omar’s constituency office form part of increased hostility to Muslims in Europe.

They were fanned at times by politicians since the Hamas assault, more than 30 community leaders and advocates consulted by Reuters said, adding that incidents were under-reported because of low trust in police.

"I feel really alone and if somebody with the status of an elected official can’t be protected then how must others feel?” said Mr Omar. He said police were investigating but had told him they could not offer extra security at his premises.

"Imagine if a white German politician was attacked by a migrant or a refugee,” he said, suggesting security forces would do more in such cases. Berlin police did not reply to a request for comment.

Hate crime has risen dramatically in Europe since the Oct 7 assault. Hamas killed around 1,200 Israelis during that attack.

Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza has killed around 14,800 Palestinians.

Registered antisemitic incidents were up 1,240 per cent in London and steep rises have also been seen in France and Germany.

Official data shows a significant, smaller increase in anti-Muslim incidents in Britain and is patchy for the other two countries.

It does not fully capture the extent of attacks and hostility against individuals and mosques, including children targeted at school, according to the people Reuters consulted, some of whom asked not to be named citing fear of retaliation.

Under-reporting is also prevalent among victims of antisemitism, Jewish groups and leaders in the three countries said.

Ms Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, said government language, such as calling pro-Palestinian protests "hate marches", had made the fight against antisemitism and for the rights of Muslims or Palestinians a zero-sum game in many people’s minds.

"Ministers have been really reckless, this peddling of the culture wars and pitting communities off one another is really unhelpful and it is very divisive and dangerous as well," she said.

The British government did not respond to a question about official use of such language.

European Muslims' sense of vulnerability was further heightened with the electoral victory last week of Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders, who previously called for mosques and the Koran to be banned in the Netherlands.