Musk says SpaceX to keep funding Internet service in Ukraine

WASHINGTON - Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink Internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds", a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

Mr Musk wrote on Twitter: "The hell with it… even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

He had said on Friday that SpaceX could not fund Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely. The service has helped civilians and military stay online in the war with Russia.

Although it was not immediately clear whether Mr Musk's change of mind was genuine, he later appeared to indicate it was.

When a Twitter user told Mr Musk that "no good deed goes unpunished", he replied: "Even so, we should still do good deeds."

His remarks on Friday about funding followed a media report that said SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay for the donations of Starlink.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. The Pentagon declined to comment.

The US Defence Department confirmed last Friday that it was in talks with SpaceX while pointedly adding that Washington is looking at other options.

Withdrawing the support of Starlink threatens a key means of communication used by Ukraine's military forces in areas that do not otherwise have cellular service.

Ukraine has 20,000 Starlink terminals that are provided evenly by USAid, Poland, the European Union and private companies, according to an Oct 5 report from state-run news agency Ukrinform that cited Ministry of Digitalisation data. Poland had bought 11,700 Starlink terminals for Ukraine.

