Mum who kept baby hidden in filthy car boot jailed in France

TULLE (France) • A French court has sentenced a woman who kept her baby hidden in the maggot-infested boot of her car to two years in jail for negligence causing mental disability.

Rosa Maria Da Cruz, a mother of four originally from Portugal, had kept her daughter Serena hidden until she was nearly two.

In 2013, a mechanic found the infant in the filthy boot of Da Cruz's car when she took it to be repaired.

Hearing a noise in the back of the car, he opened the boot to find the baby in a car seat, naked, filthy and dehydrated. She was surrounded by maggots and excrement.

The infant had also been kept in an unused room at the family home in the Correze region of France.

After a week-long jury trial, a court in the town of Tulle sentenced Da Cruz to a five-year jail term, three years of which were suspended, and ordered that she be monitored by social services and receive psychiatric treatment.

She was jailed on Friday in the central city of Limoges, but was given leave to apply for early parole.

Da Cruz's lawyers had argued that she was in denial of her pregnancy and, later, of Serena's existence. It emerged that she had initially hidden the pregnancies of two of her other children from her partner, not wanting to face reality.

The prosecution had insisted that the case was one of wilful neglect. Serena, who turns seven this week and is in foster care, suffers from severe mental impairments, including irreversible autism, which medical experts have linked to sensory deprivation during her early months.

Da Cruz, who had faced up to 20 years imprisonment, asked her daughter's forgiveness. "I realise I hurt her a lot and that I will never again see my little girl," she said.

Her partner Domingos Sampaio Alves, an unemployed bricklayer, insisted that he had no idea she had given birth to another child. "I don't know why she did this," he told the court, describing her as "a good mother" to their other children aged nine, 14 and 15.

Da Cruz and Mr Alves were allowed to keep their three older children, whom a paediatrician described in court as having been "perfectly raised". "You could see she had been a good mother, and we could not understand why Serena had not received the same quality of care at home," the doctor said.

