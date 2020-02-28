Mum files complaint after baby allegedly pukes worm

RENNES • A French woman has filed a complaint against a baby formula manufacturer after her infant daughter allegedly vomited a parasitic worm the length of an adult index finger, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident came after another family allegedly found a live larva in a container of the same milk powder brand, Gallia, made by French firm Danone.

The police in Brittany told Agence France-Presse that a mother came in on Tuesday to file a complaint. "In November, her three-month-old daughter had a high temperature," Saint-Malo police said. "She brought her to the emergency room, where she was treated. And several days later, she vomited a worm about 6cm to 7cm long."

The mother told the police that the worm had been analysed at the hospital and was confirmed to be of a parasitic type.

She said she had decided to take action after she learnt via the media of two similar cases.

The daily newspaper Ouest France reported that a second complaint had been lodged in the Puy-de-Dome region where the larva was allegedly found, and a third similar case is suspected in the Landes region.

Danone said that without the containers having been returned for analysis, "several hypotheses could explain the presence of an insect", including substandard transportation or storage conditions.

Its chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis told a press conference that the formula is not exposed to air at any stage during the production chain. "It travels through closed pipes and is conditioned under a protective atmosphere with less than 2 per cent of oxygen, conditions in which it would be impossible for any living organism to survive."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE