Moves to supply aircraft to Ukraine risk triggering Russian response

Moves by the US and its allies to supply Ukraine with military aircraft to fight off a Russian invasion while abstaining from the imposition of a no-fly zone over the war-torn country may trigger an aggressive response from Moscow, according to some experts.

Poland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), is apparently getting ready to supply Ukraine with some of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets in return for F-16 aircraft from the United States. The move seeks to sidestep Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of a broader war in case Nato interferes in the conflict by imposing a no-fly zone.