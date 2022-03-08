War in Ukraine The battleground

Moves to supply aircraft to Ukraine risk triggering Russian response

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Moves by the US and its allies to supply Ukraine with military aircraft to fight off a Russian invasion while abstaining from the imposition of a no-fly zone over the war-torn country may trigger an aggressive response from Moscow, according to some experts.

Poland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), is apparently getting ready to supply Ukraine with some of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets in return for F-16 aircraft from the United States. The move seeks to sidestep Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of a broader war in case Nato interferes in the conflict by imposing a no-fly zone.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 08, 2022, with the headline Moves to supply aircraft to Ukraine risk triggering Russian response. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top