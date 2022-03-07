Moves to supply aircraft to Ukraine risk triggering Russian response

A Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet takes off during a drill in Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, on Nov 23, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Moves by the United States and its allies to supply Ukraine with military aircraft to fight off a Russian invasion while abstaining from the imposition of a no-fly zone over the war-torn country may trigger an aggressive response from Moscow, according to some experts.

Poland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is apparently getting ready to supply Ukraine with some of its Russian-made Mig-29 fighter jets in return for F-16 aircraft from the United States. The move seeks to sidestep Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of a broader war in case Nato interferes in the conflict by imposing a no-fly zone.

