Mourners queue for hours to pay last respects to Queen

LONDON - Tens of thousands of mourners, some waiting through the night, queued for hours on Thursday to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the first full day of her coffin lying in state.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died a week ago aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, is at rest in Westminster Hall ahead of next Monday's state funeral at neighbouring Westminster Abbey.

After lining up for two days, the first public mourners were allowed into the vast mediaeval hall late on Wednesday afternoon, following the coffin's ceremonial procession through the packed streets of central London from Buckingham Palace.

Since then, a steady stream of people has continued to file past the Queen's casket, with thousands waiting through the night for their chance to say farewell to the country's figurehead.

Her casket, mounted on a platform, is draped in the Royal Standard flag and bearing the Imperial State Crown plus her ceremonial Orb and Sceptre, with tall, flickering candles standing at each corner.

"It was very beautiful, moving," said Ms Sarah Mellor, noting it was also very quiet inside the cavernous hall, the oldest part of Britain's centuries-old Parliament. "There is the sense of history here," added the visibly moved Ms Mellor, who had been in the queue for seven hours.

The sombre atmosphere was completed with guards in ceremonial uniform posted around the podium in a constant vigil. One fainted overnight, in a sign of the toll standing vigil can take.

All of Britain's national newspapers carried poignant pictures of the historic scene on their covers.

"Nation's turn to say farewell," the Daily Telegraph headlined on the newspaper's front page.

Mourners marked their moment in front of the coffin in various ways, from bows or curtsies to the sign of the cross or by simply removing their hats. Some wiped away tears with tissue paper. Others brought infants in pushchairs.

Old soldiers stopped and gave one last salute to their former commander-in-chief.

The coffin had been taken to Parliament from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the strains of a military band playing funeral marches.

King Charles III led the royal family in procession behind a horse-drawn gun carriage bearing the casket. Parliament's Big Ben bell tolled out each minute as the casket passed in front of hushed crowds lining the route, ahead of the lying-in-state beginning at 5pm local time.

By late morning on Thursday, the queue had grown to 5.6km along the south bank of the Thames river, with people set to wait through the day to see the late sovereign's coffin.

Organisers have prepared up to 16km of queueing infrastructure, with expectations that hundreds of thousands will participate, in particular over the weekend.

Musician Jacqui Smith, among those in line overnight, was sad but enthusiastic about the reign of the new king. "I've been waiting for it for a long time," she told AFP from Lambeth Bridge, within sight of Westminster Hall. "I love the Queen, but I'm a real Charles fan."

After nearly 110 hours lying in state and 10 full days of national mourning, the commemorations for the Queen will culminate with her state funeral on Monday.

Before that, senior royals are continuing to visit places around the country.

Charles, 73, was crowned Prince of Wales by his mother in 1958 and on his first full day as monarch on Friday bestowed the title on his eldest son, William. The historic title has been given to the heir apparent since the start of the 14th century.

The late monarch's elaborate funeral will see hundreds of world leaders and global royalty pack the historic Westminster Abbey in the heart of the British capital.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's leader Anthony Albanese and France's President Emmanuel Macron have all confirmed their attendance, as have Japan's Emperor Naruhito and numerous other royals.

