Moulin Rouge turns 130, and it Cancan still thrill

French Cancan dancers performing in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris on Sunday. Opened in 1889 - the same year as the Eiffel Tower was completed - the Moulin Rouge has become a must-see for millions of tou
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
2 hours ago

French Cancan dancers performing in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret to celebrate its 130th anniversary in Paris on Sunday. Opened in 1889 - the same year as the Eiffel Tower was completed - the Moulin Rouge has become a must-see for millions of tourists to the French capital, even if only from the outside. The two nightly shows, two hours each, are almost always sold out seven nights a week, 365 nights a year, with tourists and locals attending in roughly even numbers. On Sunday night, thousands of people massed outside the cabaret for a fireworks and French can-can extravaganza to mark 130 years of the storied Montmartre institution. Police blocked off the boulevard for the event, which began with music and a light show projected onto the building's iconic red windmill, recounting the venue's Belle Epoque origins.

