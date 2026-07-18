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Mother of man who killed student Henry Nowak in UK is jailed for hiding knife

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Kiran Kaur (left) hid the knife after her son, Vickrum Digwa, fatally stabbed a white student before claiming he had been racially abused.

PHOTOS: @CPSUK

  • Vickrum Digwa was jailed for at least 21 years for fatally stabbing Henry Nowak with a ceremonial knife in Southampton.
  • Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, was sentenced to three years for hiding the knife used in the killing.
  • The court said Kaur’s actions helped conceal the crime and supported her son’s false claim of being the victim.

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LONDON - The mother of a British Sikh man imprisoned for fatally stabbing a white student was jailed by a court on July 17 for trying to hide the ceremonial knife used in the killing.

Henry Nowak was handcuffed by police in December as he lay dying, after his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed that he had been the victim of racial abuse.

Digwa, 23, was jailed for at least 21 years in June for stabbing Nowak to death using a ceremonial knife with a 21-centimetre blade in the southern city of Southampton following an altercation about a mobile phone.

The case was seized on by far-right figures who claimed it was an example of so-called “two-tier policing”, in which officers are seen as dealing with ethnic minorities more leniently.

Digwa’s mother, Kiran Kaur, 53, was sentenced on July 17 at the southern Southampton Crown Court to three years in prison for taking the knife away from the scene, back to the family home.

“A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encourage them to do the right thing,” Judge William Mousley said.

“Instead, you took the knife home, and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your son’s bedroom.

“That would have helped to conceal what it had been used for.”

Mousley added Kaur’s actions “added to your son’s pretence that he had done nothing wrong and that he was the victim”.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lobbenberg told the court, that the “absence of that weapon led to Henry dying terrified, alone and disbelieved”.

But her defence lawyer, Mark Watson, said Kaur’s actions rose from a “moment of panic” after a late night call from Digwa.

“The weapon was not destroyed, it was not cleaned, it was not broken up and hidden,” he said. AFP

Demonstrators hold two pictures, one of Henry Nowak and another of handcuffs, during a protest outside Southampton Central Police Station following the conviction of Vikrum Digwa for the murder of student Henry Nowak, in Southampton, Britain, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Demonstrators holding two pictures, one of Henry Nowak and another of handcuffs, during a protest outside Southampton Central Police Station in England on June 2, following the conviction of Vikrum Digwa.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.