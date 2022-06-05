War in Ukraine

Most significant error in Russia's military campaign is political

Global Affairs Correspondent In London
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It is an immutable lesson of warfare: However carefully and well constructed, no war plan survives the first contact with battle.

But as the war in Ukraine hit the 100-day mark, the sheer scale of the failure of Russia's plan is by now undeniable.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 05, 2022, with the headline Most significant error in Russia's military campaign is political. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top