Most of Kyiv without water after Russian missile strikes targeting infrastructure

KYIV - Eighty per cent of the Ukrainian capital was without water on Monday, at least temporarily, after Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles at critical infrastructure and other targets across the country on Monday morning, in Moscow’s latest barrage aimed at civilian targets.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Kyiv, the capital city of more than two million people, were directed to wells and emergency water distribution sites, and many lined up with plastic jugs to carry water home as utility crews raced to make repairs.

Power was also knocked out in parts of Kyiv and other cities, officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 44 out of the more than 50 missiles fired from the Caspian Sea and the Rostov region of western Russia. The claim could not be immediately verified.

Strikes hit 10 regions across Ukraine, damaging 18 “objects of civilian critical infrastructure”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow in recent weeks has repeatedly launched strikes aimed at crippling Ukraine’s energy grid.

On Monday, an official at Ukraine’s national energy utility, Ukrenergo, said power stations appeared again to be a primary target.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that it had taken aim at “the military control and energy systems of Ukraine”.

By early afternoon, fires were still smouldering at an electrical substation north of Kyiv, although residents there said they appeared to be caused by falling debris from a rocket blasted out of the sky.

Mr Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said on Monday morning that engineers were working to restore the electricity supply after an energy facility that provides power to about 350,000 apartments in Kyiv was damaged.

Traffic lights across the capital were out on Monday morning and cellular service was spotty.

Local officials in the cities of Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the north-east, and the Cherkasy region in central Ukraine, all reported that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure.