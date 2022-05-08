Moscow's mood ahead of Victory Day mixes anxiety and resilience

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Moscow residents appeared anxious but resilient as the country prepared on Sunday (May 8) for its annual commemoration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, with an economy reeling from the West's most stringent economic sanctions in modern times.

As Russia's military operation in Ukraine grinds towards the end of its third month, President Vladimir Putin will underscore the enormous sacrifices made by the Soviet Union to defeat Adolf Hitler in World War II in a Victory Day speech in Red Square on Monday.

The sanctions imposed by Western nations since Mr Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, though the Kremlin says it will build up its own production while seeking new markets in Asia.

Some Russians said they were anxious and emotional given the close family ties between the two biggest eastern Slav populations now divided by conflict.

"Emotionally it affects you because I have two sisters living in Ukraine," said Ms Larisa, one Muscovite who spoke to Reuters. "Of course, it is very difficult to communicate with them now - very difficult. They have their own information war going on now."

But Ms Larisa, whom like several others spoke on condition that her surname was not used, also said patriotism was rising in Russian society.

"In Russia as a whole, there is a lot of cohesion now among the masses in connection with these events: what I can say is that patriotism is growing," said Ms Larisa, in Moscow's affluent Patriarshiye Ponds area.

Opinion polls show most Russians support the military operation and that Mr Putin's approval rating has risen more than 14 percentage points to 81.5 per cent since the start of the military operation.

Russian opposition activists say that state-run media give a partial account of the conflict and independent media have been stifled. Russian officials say Western media have reported an excessively pro-Ukrainian version of the conflict while ignoring Moscow's concerns.

One man, Mr Dmitry, spoke of the "constant tension" of the situation while a woman called Evgenia said the conflict had been a blow.

"For me, this is a very strong psychological blow, and almost all of my inner circle is experiencing the same thing," said Ms Evgenia, who mentioned many "for sale" signs in her area of Moscow.

Victory Day is a major public holiday in Russia these days.

The Soviet Union - made up of Russia, Ukraine and other Soviet republics - lost 27 million people in World War II, more than any other country.

Mr Putin has railed in recent years at what Moscow sees as attempts in the West to revise the history of World War II to belittle the Soviet victory.