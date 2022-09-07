Moscow will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia

VLADIVOSTOK - Russia will respond to price caps on its oil by shipping more supply to Asia, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Tuesday.

"Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries') own markets and will increase price volatility," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. He said Russia and its partners were considering setting up an insurer to facilitate the oil trade.

Finance ministers of the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, France and Canada gave a green light last week to the idea of capping the price of Russian crude to reduce Moscow's revenue in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and German importers even discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westwards.

Russia's foreign ministry said the US had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow.

When asked what had to happen for Nord Stream 1 to begin pumping again, ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova told Reuters: "Listen, you are asking me questions that even children know the answer to: those who started this need to finish this."

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, is by far the biggest Russian gas pipeline to Europe, carrying up to 59.2 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

Ms Zakharova said the US had long sought to break the energy ties between Russia and major European powers like Germany, even though Moscow had been a reliable energy supplier since Soviet times. "The dominance of Washington prevailed," Ms Zakharova said on the sidelines of the forum.

"Political forces were brought to power in the EU who are playing the role of 'sheep-provocateurs'. It is absolute suicide but it seems they will have to go through this."

The Kremlin blames the energy crisis on sanctions imposed by the West over its war in Ukraine. European leaders say Moscow is using energy to blackmail the EU.

Separately, European Council president Charles Michel on Monday said Algeria is a "reliable" energy supplier, during a visit to the North African country as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. "Given the international circumstances that we're all aware of, energy cooperation is obviously essential, and we see Algeria as a reliable, loyal and committed partner in the field of energy cooperation," Mr Michel said after meeting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

REUTERS, AFP