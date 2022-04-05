Moscow warns of 'symmetrical' response to Western countries' expulsion of Russian diplomats

MOSCOW (REUTERS, AFP) - Russia will respond proportionately to the expulsion of its diplomats from a number of Western countries, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev said late on Monday (April 4).

"Everyone knows the answer: it will be symmetrical and destructive for bilateral relations," Mr Medvedev said in a posting on his Telegram channel.

"Who have they punished? First of all, themselves."

On Monday, France said it would expel 35 Russian diplomats over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Germany declared a "significant number" of Russian diplomats as undesirable.

"If this continues, it will be fitting, as I wrote back on 26th February - to slam shut the door on Western embassies," Mr Medvedev said.

"It will be cheaper for everyone. And then we will end up just looking at each other in no other way than through gunsights."

French foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that it decided to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities "are against our security interests".

A ministry source, who asked not to be named, said 35 Russian diplomats would be expelled. "This action is part of a European approach," the foreign ministry statement added.

"Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans," it said.

Germany on Monday expelled a "significant number" of Russian diplomats in what Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called a response to the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin had unleashed in Ukraine.

Berlin's move, AFP has learned, involves 40 Russians. Lithuania on Monday said it was expelling Russia's ambassador over Russian aggression in Ukraine.

There has been outrage across Europe over killings in the town of Bucha near the capital where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near Kyiv over the weekend. The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible.