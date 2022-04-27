Moscow warns of nuclear risk as Nato pledges more arms for Kyiv

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE/KYIV • The United States and its allies met at a German airbase yesterday to pledge new packages of ever heavier weapons for Ukraine, brushing off a threat by Moscow that their support for Kyiv could lead to nuclear war.

US officials have shifted emphasis this week from speaking mainly about helping Ukraine defend itself to bolder talk of a Ukrainian victory that would weaken Russia's ability to threaten its neighbours.

They have lately approved shipments of hundreds of millions of dollars in arms, including artillery and drones they held back from sending in earlier phases of the war, and want their allies to do the same.

"Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression," Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said, welcoming officials from more than 40 countries to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, headquarters of US air power in Europe. "Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."

In a notable shift, Germany, where the government had come under pressure after refusing Ukrainian pleas for heavy weapons, announced it would now send Gepard light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.

"The real significance of this decision lies not in the difference Gepards may make on the battlefield, but in the signal it sends," said Dr Marcel Dirsus, non-resident fellow at Kiel University's Institute for Security Policy.

In a marked escalation of Russian rhetoric, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked on state TV about the prospect of World War III and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis that nearly caused nuclear war.

"The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," Mr Lavrov said, according to the ministry's transcript of the interview. "Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters while flying to yesterday's meeting that the next several weeks in Ukraine would be "very, very critical".

"They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that's really the purpose of this conference," he said, describing the aim as coordinating aid that includes heavy weapons such as howitzer artillery.

Mr Austin, who visited Kyiv along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, had said on Monday: "We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine."