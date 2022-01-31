Moscow wants 'mutually respectful' ties with Washington

MOSCOW • Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday said that Moscow wanted "mutually respectful" relations with Washington, as the two countries remain at loggerheads over Ukraine.

"We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the United States, like with every country in the world," Mr Lavrov told Russia's Channel One. "Learning from bitter experience, we do not want to remain in a position where our security is infringed daily."

Tensions have soared between Russia and the US after Western governments accused Moscow of massing 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine.

The US has warned that Russia could invade at any moment, while Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on his Western allies to avoid stirring "panic".

Citing the encroachment of Nato near its eastern border, Russia has put forth security demands to Washington and the US-led military alliance. These include a guarantee that Nato will not admit new members, in particular Ukraine, and that the US will not set up new military bases in former Soviet nations.

Mr Lavrov yesterday said Nato's line of defence "continues moving eastwards" and has come "very close" to Ukraine. Ex-Soviet Ukraine "is not ready" to join the alliance, he added.

The US and Nato presented Moscow with a written response to the proposals late last week. Russia said the replies, which were not made public, did not address its main concerns, but did not rule out further talks.

Britain is preparing to offer Nato a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe, its Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

The offer, set to be made to Nato military chiefs this week, could see London double the 1,150 British troops in eastern European countries and "defensive weapons" sent to Estonia, his office said.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our Nato allies in the face of Russian hostility," Mr Johnson said.

"Ukraine must be free to choose its own future," he added.

Yesterday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that while there is a "real threat" of Russia invading Ukraine, it is "very unlikely" that British soldiers will be deployed to fight.

Britain will soon unveil new sanctions legislation to hit "a much wider variety" of Russian economic targets to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine, she said.

The draft law would widen the country's sanctions toolbox so "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia" could be targeted, she added.

