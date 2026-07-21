Straitstimes.com header logo

Moscow summons Moldovan ambassador in protest against actions against Russian embassy staff

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, July 21 - Russia summoned the Moldovan ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after it said employees of its embassy in Chisinau were subjected to "force and threats of detention" by Moldovan police.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry named two recent incidents in which its staff in Moldova had been subjected to unreasonable delays at a border crossing or random document checks while travelling around the Moldovan capital.

In one of those incidents, on the weekend, Moscow said Moldovan police "used force and threats of detention against Embassy staff."

The statement said Moldova's envoy, Lilian Darii, was told that Russia maintains the right to take retaliatory measures. REUTERS

See more on

Police

Russia

Moldova

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.