Moscow summons Moldovan ambassador in protest against actions against Russian embassy staff

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MOSCOW, July 21 - Russia summoned the Moldovan ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after it said employees of its embassy in Chisinau were subjected to "force and threats of detention" by Moldovan police.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry named two recent incidents in which its staff in Moldova had been subjected to unreasonable delays at a border crossing or random document checks while travelling around the Moldovan capital.

In one of those incidents, on the weekend, Moscow said Moldovan police "used force and threats of detention against Embassy staff."

The statement said Moldova's envoy, Lilian Darii, was told that Russia maintains the right to take retaliatory measures. REUTERS