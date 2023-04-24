Moscow slams US after Russian journalists denied visas for UN visit

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Moscow “will not forgive” Washington for denying US visas to Russian journalists meant to accompany him on a visit to United Nations headquarters.

“We won’t forget, we will not forgive this,” said Lavrov, who is set to chair several UN Security Council meetings in New York.

Russia took up the presidency of the 15-member Security Council in April despite the Ukraine offensive, which Kyiv said was “a slap in the face.”

Lavrov denounced a “stupid” failure of the United States to give visas to Russian journalists.

“A country that calls itself the strongest, smartest, freest and fairest, chickened out,” Lavrov said.

He added that this “showed the worth of their solemn assurances on freedom of speech.”

Since the beginning of the offensive, Moscow has strongly tightened conditions to obtain the accreditations needed to get journalist visas in Russia.

Asked for a response Sunday to Moscow’s reaction, the US State Department said it routinely issues visas to Russians for UN events.

It also pointed to longstanding concerns on restrictions on staffing the US embassy in Moscow, which has been down to a skeleton crew since the conflict began.

“The United States takes seriously its obligations as host country of the UN under the UN Headquarters Agreement, including with respect to visa issuance,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Filing Russian visa applications as early as possible “is especially important because of Russia’s unwarranted actions against our Embassy in Russia, including the forced termination of local and third country national staff, which have severely limited our staffing and therefore our capacity to process visas,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department said it could not discuss specific cases due to US privacy laws.