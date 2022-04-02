Moscow says Ukraine hit a fuel depot inside Russia

MOSCOW • Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod yesterday, an incident that the Kremlin said set an unfavourable tone for peace talks with Kyiv.

Eight fuel tanks were burning at one point.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said he could not confirm or deny reports of Ukrainian involvement in the military helicopter strike as he did not have information. The Defence Ministry and the general staff did not respond to requests for comment. If confirmed, the attack would be a rare strike across the border by Ukraine.

Video footage of the purported attack - the first accusation of an air strike by Kyiv forces on Russian soil since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 - showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram that two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35km from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at low altitude.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Mr Gladkov added, while some areas of the city were being evacuated. However, Russian oil firm Rosneft, which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire.

The company gave no information on the cause of the fire.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the incident.

Mr Peskov said the strike could jeopardise Moscow's peace negotiations with Kyiv. "Of course this cannot be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for continuing the talks," Mr Peskov said, adding that everything was being done to prevent disruptions in fuel supplies in the city.

In separate comments, Russia's Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said the incident would not affect the region's fuel supplies or prices for consumers.

The governor of the neighbouring Kursk region, Mr Roman Starovoit, said its own fuel supplies were sufficient to last several weeks and called on the population not to stockpile fuel.

An ammunition depot near Belgorod caught fire on Wednesday, causing a series of blasts.

At the time, Mr Gladkov said the authorities were waiting for the Russian Defence Ministry to establish its cause.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the country's east and south, including besieged Mariupol where a new attempt was being made yesterday to evacuate civilians from the devastated city.

In peace talks this week, Russia said it would scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv and the city of Chernihiv, but Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the pledge, saying Moscow's troops were merely regrouping.

"This is part of their tactics," said Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Thursday. "We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important... where it can be difficult for us," he said.

In particular, he warned, the situation in the country's south and east was "very difficult".

"In Donbass and Mariupol, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army is accumulating the potential for attacks, powerful attacks," he said.

Washington echoed that assessment, with a senior US defence official saying Russia's focus on Donbass could herald a "longer, more prolonged conflict".

Military experts believe that Moscow is ditching efforts to advance simultaneously along multiple lines in the north, east and south, after struggling to overcome stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance.

Instead, it wants to establish a long-sought land link between Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014, and the two Russian-backed Donbass regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG