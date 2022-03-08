Moscow says it'll let civilians flee - to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN (Ukraine) • Moscow said yesterday it would provide corridors for residents of Ukraine's two main cities to flee to Russia and Belarus, a move Ukraine called an immoral stunt to exploit the suffering of civilians under Russian bombardment.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations assembled for a third round of talks in Belarus, both sides said. Two previous rounds yielded little beyond pledges to open routes for humanitarian access that have yet to be successfully implemented.

"In a few minutes, we will start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes large-scale violence against civilians is an argument," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "Prove that this is not the case."

Russia's announcement of "humanitarian corridors" came after two days of failed ceasefires to allow civilians to escape the besieged city of Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands are trapped without food and water, under relentless bombardment.

A corridor from Kyiv would lead to Russia's ally Belarus, while civilians from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, would be directed to Russia, according to maps published by the RIA news agency.

Russia's Defence Ministry said: "Attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world... are useless this time."

A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the move was "completely immoral", and Russia was trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture".

"They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesman told Reuters.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion have so far crossed into Central Europe, the United Nations' refugee agency said yesterday, as thousands more moved in that direction.

Sweeping sanctions have subjected Russia to isolation from global commerce never before visited on such a large economy. Global share prices plunged yesterday after Washington said it was considering extending sanctions to Russia's energy exports, until now carved out from trade bans.

Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil and gas. Brent crude prices briefly spiked above US$139 a barrel yesterday, the closest in 14 years to the all-time high of US$147. Investment banks say prices could approach US$200 this year if Russian supply evaporates, with dire consequences for the global economy. Russia and Ukraine are also among the world's main exporters of food and industrial metals.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. It calls the campaign it launched on Feb 24 a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and remove leaders it describes as neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a transparent pretext for an invasion to conquer a nation of 44 million people.

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russian forces were "beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv", a city of more than three million, after days of slow progress in their main advance south from Belarus.

Ukraine said 2,000 civilians were evacuated from Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been under heavy attack.

Reuters journalists in the town on Sunday witnessed residents running for their lives, carrying small children, pets and bags of belongings. Families dove for cover as explosions went off in the town and flames shot up into the sky. Panting with exhaustion and shock, they were helped onto busses by Ukrainian troops.

The situation was quieter yesterday. Ukrainian police released footage of more civilians making their way out.

Ukraine said yesterday that its forces had retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in the north-east, the site of heavy fighting for days, and of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south, which the regional governor said was under tank fire. Neither claim could be immediately verified.

The UN called for safe passage to reach people cut off from lifesaving aid across Ukraine.

The World Health Organisation said at least six people were confirmed to have been killed in nine attacks on healthcare facilities since the start of the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters that Moscow would halt operations if Ukraine ceased fighting, amended its Constitution to declare neutrality, and recognised Russia's annexation of Crimea and the independence of regions held by Russian-backed separatists.

