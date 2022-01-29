Moscow says it wants peace but has placed gun on the table: US envoy

BRUSSELS • Russia says it does not want war but has placed a "gun on the table" in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine's borders, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said yesterday.

Mr Sullivan described the build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops as "extraordinary" and that it could not be explained away as an ordinary military exercise.

"It's the equivalent of if you and I were having a discussion... If I put a gun on the table and say that I come in peace, that's threatening," he said. "We hope that the Russian government is true to its word, and does not plan to, and will not, further invade Ukraine. But the facts suggest that it has the present ability to do that."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier yesterday that Moscow was not seeking war.

The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, Mr Bruno Kahl, said that while Russia was prepared to attack Ukraine, it had not yet decided whether to do so.

Yesterday, after weeks of personal public silence on the crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his first reaction to written documents by the US and Nato sketching a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis.

In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Putin said that Russia's main security demands had not been addressed, but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.

The Kremlin quoted Mr Putin as telling Mr Macron that he would study the written responses this week before deciding on further action.

"Attention was drawn to the fact that the US and Nato replies did not take into account Russia's principal concerns," the Kremlin said.

"The key question was ignored - how the US and its allies intend to follow the principle of security integrity... that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of another country's security."

The US ambassador, Mr Sullivan, said he hoped phone conversations or a physical meeting between US and Russian diplomats could follow Moscow's response to the US and Nato's proposals.

Mr Sullivan also said economic sanctions on Russia after an invasion of Ukraine would be just one part of the West's response.

Other measures would include export controls and greater defence of allies in Europe, and the US would also prevent the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany from operating.

Following worries in the West about divisions within Europe, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Parliament that her government was "working on a strong package of sanctions" alongside allies that would include the Nord Stream 2.

The pipeline, which Germany built despite criticism from the US, will more than double Russia's natural gas supplies to Europe's largest economy. The project was completed last year but requires testing and regulatory approval.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," said Ms Victoria Nuland, US undersecretary of state for political affairs. "The statements coming out of Berlin... are very, very strong."

US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose government had, a day earlier, engaged in marathon talks in Paris with Russia in a separate bid to decrease tensions.

Nato has put 8,500 troops on standby over the Ukraine crisis, in scenes reminiscent of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Russia denies any plans to invade, but last month demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from the West, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join the US-led Nato military alliance.

The US on Wednesday delivered a reply in coordination with Nato allies, saying that Ukraine had the right to determine its own allies but offering Russia talks on missile placements and other concerns.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE