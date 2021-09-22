Moscow responsible for killing Kremlin critic, rights court rules

LONDON • The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled yesterday that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko who died an agonising death after he was poisoned in London with polonium 210.

Kremlin critic Litvinenko, 43, died weeks after drinking green tea laced with the rare radioactive isotope at London's plush Millennium hotel in an attack that Britain has long blamed on Moscow.

The ECHR concluded that Russia was responsible for the killing. "It found that Mr Litvinenko's assassination was imputable to Russia," the court's statement said.

Moscow denies involvement in Mr Litvinenko's death which led to Anglo-Russian relations plunging to a post-Cold War low.

A lengthy British inquiry concluded in 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably approved an intelligence operation to murder Mr Litvinenko.

The inquiry also found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation probably directed by Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

The ECHR agreed. Both men have always denied involvement.

"The court found it established... that the assassination had been carried out by Mr Lugovoy and Mr Kovtun," the ruling said.

"The planned and complex operation involving the procurement of a rare deadly poison, the travel arrangements for the pair, and repeated and sustained attempts to administer the poison indicated that Mr Litvinenko had been the target of the operation."

It also concluded that the Russian state was to blame and that had the men been carrying out a "rogue operation", Moscow would have the information to prove it.

In a separate case, British police yesterday said a third Russian had been charged in absentia with the 2018 murder attempt on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

The attack on Mr Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to Britain, caused one of the biggest rows between Russia and the West since the Cold War.

