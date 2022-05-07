Moscow museum chronicles Nato 'cruelty' amid Ukraine campaign

Moscow (AFP) - Paintings of wounded children and grieving women line the walls, while loudspeakers spit out the sound of approaching war planes.

Welcome to a Moscow exhibition depicting The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's "crimes" amid Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"NATO. A chronicle Of Cruelty" opened at the Museum of Contemporary Russian History in Moscow in early April, more than a month after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

According to the museum, the display is dedicated to the history of Nato including the United States' atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, despite the Western military alliance being founded only in 1949.

It also lists the bloc's bombing of the former Yugoslavia in 1999, US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as cooperation between Ukraine and Nato "that has led" to the current conflict.

"Every time it's difficult to talk about the crimes committed by Nato troops," guide Yaroslav Polestrov, 46, said.

The Kremlin considers the US-led military bloc an existential threat to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Washington for using Ukraine as an instrument to draw Moscow into a conflict.

Since the start of Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, independent media outlets have been shut down or suspended operations while television channels have ratcheted up production of anti-Ukraine and anti-West propaganda.

Just days before Moscow's annual military parade to mark the Soviet victory in World War II on May 9, the exhibition is well-attended.

At the entrance, a group of teenage cadets in uniform pose for a photo before heading inside, which, unusually in the Russian capital, is free of charge.

Lining the walls are photos of anti-Nato demonstrations in Europe and numerous photos of children in conflict zones, some visibly injured.

For the museum's senior researcher Fyodor Kokin, Nato has been playing a crucial role in the Ukraine conflict.

"We see that in fact the countries of the alliance are very actively involved in this conflict," Mr Kokin, 28, said.

"They are supplying arms, equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine."

Part of the display is an "anti-tank missile launcher produced in Britain and used by the Ukrainian armed forces", Mr Kokin said.