Moscow may quit Black Sea grain deal

GENEVA - Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports, and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva UN ambassador told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July, paved the way for Kyiv to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports shut after the Russian invasion.

Moscow won guarantees for its own grain and fertiliser exports. The deal helped stave off a global food crisis: Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest grain exporters and Russia is the number one fertiliser exporter.

But Moscow has repeatedly complained about its implementation, saying it still faces difficulty selling fertiliser and food.

Mr Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said Moscow had delivered a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday setting out a list of complaints. UN officials are due in Moscow on Sunday to discuss the deal's renewal.

"If we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the deal - export of Russian grains and fertilisers - then excuse us, we will have to look at it in a different way," he said.

REUTERS