Moscow laments 'significant' troop deaths, economic blow of sanctions

MOSCOW • Russia gave its most sombre take yet on the six-week-long war in Ukraine, describing the "tragedy" of rising troop losses and the economic pain of sanctions, as the Ukrainian authorities rushed civilians out of the way of a looming big offensive in the east.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in over four million people fleeing abroad and thousands killed or injured, turned cities into rubble and led to sweeping sanctions that Moscow says put its economy in the most difficult situation in three decades.

Russia has previously acknowledged that its attack has not progressed as quickly as it wanted but on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented the rising death toll.

"We have significant losses of troops," he told Sky News. "It's a huge tragedy for us."

Ukraine's military general staff said yesterday that Russian forces were focused on capturing the besieged southern port of Mariupol, fighting near the eastern city of Izyum and breakthroughs by Ukrainian forces near Donetsk in the east.

Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.

In a symbolic move, the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, expressing "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis".

Russia then quit the council.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says images of bodies in Bucha - a city north-west of the capital Kyiv - were staged to justify more sanctions and derail peace negotiations.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said in televised comments yesterday that both sides were constantly talking online, but the mood had changed since the events in Bucha.

The European Union agreed to a fifth round of sanctions against Moscow, including a coal embargo with a 120-day wind-down period sought by Germany.

But Ukraine accused Hungary of undermining EU unity after Budapest said that it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, a Kremlin demand that most in the West had resisted.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said Russia is regrouping after withdrawing from Kyiv's outskirts to try to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military.

"Putin thought that he could very rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly capture this capital city.

"He was wrong," Mr Austin told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress.

"I think Putin has given up on his efforts to capture the capital city and is now focused on the south and east of the country."

But the path of the overall war remains uncertain, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told the hearing.

For Ukraine to win the fight, it needs to remain a free and independent nation, with its recognised territory intact, he said.

"That's going to be very difficult. That's going to be a long slog. The first part of it has probably been successfully waged," Gen Milley said of the war.

"But there is a significant battle yet ahead down in the south-east, down around the Donbass region where the Russians intend to mass forces and continue their assault."

Mr Austin told the panel of lawmakers that the US is providing intelligence to Ukraine's military to support its fight in Donbass, where Moscow-backed secessionists have been fighting government forces since 2014 and now have the direct support of Russian troops.

But Gen Milley said the fight in that area will be difficult, and that to try to push the Russians out, Ukraine will likely need more arms support, such as tanks.

"The fight down in the south-east - the terrain is different than it is in the north," he explained.

"It is much more open and lends itself to armour, mechanised offensive operations, on both sides. And so those are the systems that they're looking for," he said.

"They could probably use additional armour and artillery."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE