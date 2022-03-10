Moscow, Kyiv tighten hold on food supplies

KYIV • Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said yesterday that the country must prioritise grain supplies to domestic bakeries over export markets, as he unveiled fresh measures to support the domestic economy in the face of international sanctions for invading Ukraine.

Mr Mishustin told a governmental meeting: "Russian grain is in good demand from abroad and its price is increasing. That said, it is necessary to provide the necessary raw materials, first of all, to the domestic baking industry."

In Ukraine, Kyiv has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt and meat until the end of this year, according to a Cabinet resolution published yesterday.

Food is running low in some Ukrainian cities, with many of them surrounded by Russian forces.

The separate announcements spelt trouble worldwide, as Russia and Ukraine account for a huge portion of agricultural supplies.

They export so much wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods that these add up to more than a tenth of all calories traded globally.

Russia is also a key supplier for fertilisers: virtually every major crop in the world depends on inputs like potash and nitrogen, and without a steady stream, farmers will have a harder time growing everything from coffee to rice to soya beans.

Russia and Ukraine are known as the breadbaskets of the world, and there are few other places on the planet where a conflict like this could create such a devastating blow to ensuring that food supplies stay plentiful and affordable.

"It's an amazing food shock," said independent market analyst Abdolreza Abbassian, a former senior economist at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation.

"I don't know of a situation like this in the 30 years I was involved in this sector."

Russia and Ukraine are responsible for a staggering 75 per cent of sunflower oil exports, in a global vegetable oil market already facing supply constraints from palm oil producers, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, which are grappling with pandemic disruptions and market shortages.

The two European nations also together account for 29 per cent of global wheat exports, with most sold abroad through Black Sea ports.