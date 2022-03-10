Moscow, Kyiv tighten hold on food supplies

KYIV • Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said yesterday that the country must prioritise grain supplies to domestic bakeries over export markets, as he unveiled fresh measures to support the domestic economy in the face of international sanctions for invading Ukraine.
Mr Mishustin told a governmental meeting: "Russian grain is in good demand from abroad and its price is increasing. That said, it is necessary to provide the necessary raw materials, first of all, to the domestic baking industry."
In Ukraine, Kyiv has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt and meat until the end of this year, according to a Cabinet resolution published yesterday.
Food is running low in some Ukrainian cities, with many of them surrounded by Russian forces.
The separate announcements spelt trouble worldwide, as Russia and Ukraine account for a huge portion of agricultural supplies.
They export so much wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other foods that these add up to more than a tenth of all calories traded globally.
Russia is also a key supplier for fertilisers: virtually every major crop in the world depends on inputs like potash and nitrogen, and without a steady stream, farmers will have a harder time growing everything from coffee to rice to soya beans.
Russia and Ukraine are known as the breadbaskets of the world, and there are few other places on the planet where a conflict like this could create such a devastating blow to ensuring that food supplies stay plentiful and affordable.
"It's an amazing food shock," said independent market analyst Abdolreza Abbassian, a former senior economist at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation.
"I don't know of a situation like this in the 30 years I was involved in this sector."
Russia and Ukraine are responsible for a staggering 75 per cent of sunflower oil exports, in a global vegetable oil market already facing supply constraints from palm oil producers, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, which are grappling with pandemic disruptions and market shortages.
The two European nations also together account for 29 per cent of global wheat exports, with most sold abroad through Black Sea ports.
Ukraine's Black Sea ports are under siege following the Russian invasion, which began on Feb 24.
Mr Mishustin yesterday did not say whether Russia would try and limit grain exports, but said a just started spring sowing campaign must go "uninterrupted".
Meanwhile in Ukraine, growers are finding fieldwork perilous, and some have joined the military.
Analysts are warning that lots of acres could go bare this year.
"The potential is here for a serious hole in world grain supplies in 2022," said Dr Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois.
International commodity markets are soaring - wheat is up about 50 per cent in two weeks and corn just touched a decade high.
Indonesia said yesterday that it will increase mandatory domestic sales of palm oil to 30 per cent of companies' planned exports, from 20 per cent, starting today.
Malaysian palm oil scaled a record high yesterday, with the benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery gaining 10 per cent to close at RM7,060 per tonne.
And analysts are predicting export flows will continue to be disrupted for months even if the war were to end tomorrow.
In Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse, farmers cannot get the fertilisers they need because retailers are reluctant to provide price quotes.
In China, one of the world's biggest food importers, buyers are snapping up purchases of United States corn and soya bean supplies amid concerns that fewer crop shipments from Russia and Ukraine could set off a global scramble for grains.
In Egypt, people are worried that prices of subsidised loaves of bread they depend on could rise for the first time in four decades, while footage of citizens in Turkey trying to grab tins of cheaper oil went viral.
When the coronavirus pandemic first hit in 2020, images of lines snaking around food banks and empty grocery shelves shocked the world as nearly a tenth of the global population went hungry. But at the time, food inventories were still abundant.
That is no longer the case.
Grains are the staples that keep the world fed, with wheat, corn and rice accounting for more than 40 per cent of all calories consumed.
But grain stockpiles are poised for a fifth straight annual decline. A combination of higher shipping costs, energy inflation, extreme weather and labour shortages have made it harder to produce food.
