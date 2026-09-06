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Moscow has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China, TASS reports

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Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attending a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on Nov 26, 2025.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attending a press conference in Moscow, Russia, on Nov 26, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sept 6 that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the US and China, state news agency TASS reported.

However, before moving on to the actual preparations for the meeting, it is necessary to understand what its agenda will be, Ryabkov said.

“Here, the main question boils down to how the substance of the meeting will be formulated, and what we can expect as a result.”

Earlier in September, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised the possibility of such a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.