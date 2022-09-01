Moscow deepens Europe's energy crunch with halt to key supply route

FRANKFURT• - Russia halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation against Western sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine and have accused Russia of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".

Moscow denies doing this and has cited technical reasons for supply cuts. Russian state energy giant Gazprom said Nord Stream 1, the biggest pipeline carrying gas to its top customer Germany, will be out for maintenance from 3am on Wednesday in Germany to 3am on Saturday.

The president of the German network regulator said Germany was now better prepared for the outages as its gas storage was nearly 85 per cent filled and it was securing supplies from other sources.

"We can take gas from the storage in the winter, we are saving gas (and need to keep doing so!), the LNG terminals are coming, and thanks to Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway (and soon France), gas is flowing," Mr Klaus Mueller said on Twitter.

Further restrictions to European gas supplies would deepen an energy crunch that has already triggered a 400 per cent surge in wholesale gas prices since August last year, squeezing consumers and businesses and forcing governments to spend billions to ease the burden. In Germany, inflation soared to its highest in almost 50 years last month and consumer sentiment soured as households braced themselves for a spike in energy bills.

Unlike last month's 10-day maintenance for Nord Stream 1, the latest work was announced less than two weeks in advance and is being carried out by Gazprom rather than its operator.

Moscow, which slashed supply via the pipeline to 40 per cent of capacity in June and to 20 per cent in July, blames maintenance issues and sanctions it says prevent the return and installation of equipment.

Russia said on Wednesday that the German government was doing everything it could to ruin its energy relations with Moscow. Gazprom said the latest shutdown was needed to perform maintenance on the pipeline's only remaining compressor at the Portovaya station in Russia, saying the work would be carried out jointly with Siemens specialists.

Siemens Energy, which has carried out maintenance work on compressors and turbines at the station in the past, said on Wednesday it was not involved in the maintenance but stood ready to advise Gazprom if needed.

Russia has also stopped supplying Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Gazprom said on Tuesday it would also suspend gas deliveries to its French contractor because of a payment dispute, which France's energy minister called an excuse, but added that the country had anticipated the loss of supply.

REUTERS