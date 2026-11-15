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Moscow confirms Trump, Xi, Putin meeting in China

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A painting depicting US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A painting depicting US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia confirmed President Vladimir Putin would take part in a historic meeting with China’s Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a summit in Shenzhen in the coming week, state media reported on Nov 14.

“An agreement has been reached to hold a trilateral meeting on the 19th (of November) between President Putin, President Xi, and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency.

The talks on Nov 19, previously announced by Washington, would mark the first ever three-way meeting between the heads of state.

China has not yet confirmed the meeting.

The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city, a White House spokeswoman told reporters on Nov 13.

Discussions would include the reduction of nuclear weapons globally as well as the war in the Middle East, but not the conflict in Ukraine, according to the White House. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.