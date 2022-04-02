Moscow agrees to evacuation corridor

MOSCOW/KVIV • An evacuation effort from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol was at least partly under way yesterday for civilians trapped for weeks by a Russian siege, according to an adviser to the mayor's office, who said buses with civilians had left the city.

Russia had agreed to open the humanitarian corridor for the city, lifting a siege that has become a symbol of Ukraine's agony, but the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol "remains extremely complex", suggesting that a full evacuation was not yet under way.

"The Russian armed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on April 1 from 10am", or 3pm Singapore time yesterday, the Russian defence ministry said yesterday.

The decision came after "a personal request from the French President (Emmanuel Macron) and German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) to Russian President Vladimir Putin", it said in a statement. Zaporizhzhia lies some 220km to the north-west of the port city on the Sea of Azov.

"To guarantee the success of this humanitarian operation, it has been suggested it be conducted with the direct participation of the representatives of the UNHCR and the International Committee of the Red Cross," it added, referring first to the UN refugee agency.

The ICRC said earlier it was preparing to facilitate the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol.

Ukraine said it was sending dozens of buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol after the Russian ceasefire announcement.

Aid groups say tens of thousands of civilians are trapped in the city with little food, water or medicine, but previous attempts to agree on a humanitarian corridor have failed, despite international pressure. Both sides accuse each other of impeding the evacuations.

On Thursday, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a videotaped statement on Telegram that the convoy of buses sent to evacuate residents from Mariupol had been stopped by Russian forces in the coastal city of Berdyansk. It was not clear how long the convoy would be detained.

Ms Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, said about 600 refugees from Berdyansk boarded buses and would be taken to Zaporizhzhia yesterday morning. She said Russian soldiers had confiscated 14 tonnes of food and medicine that had been taken into another occupied town, Melitopol, on a dozen buses that had been sent in to evacuate people.

Some civilians have made it out of Mariupol on their own, travelling through Russian checkpoints and braving land mines and artillery fire, often with white fabric tied to their cars and signs reading "children".