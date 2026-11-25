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More Ukrainian children reunited with their families: White House and Russia

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights said nine more children were heading from Russia and Russian-held parts of Ukraine to live with relatives in Ukraine and Germany.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – Nine more Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families amid the war in Ukraine, bringing the total to 43 under an initiative led by US First Lady Melania Trump, the White House and Russia said on Nov 25.

Melania Trump has in recent months played an increasing role in diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, and both sides credited her for a six-day ceasefire around the Russian-controlled frontline town of Oleshky in October.

“Today, the reunification of nine children with their families occurred with the full cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders,” a White House statement cited Melania Trump as saying.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the announcement.

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the nine children were heading from Russia and Russian-held parts of Ukraine to live with relatives in Ukraine and Germany.

She said they had previously been in the care of relatives or institutions in Russia and Russian-held parts of Ukraine. The Vatican was also involved in the case of one of the children, she added.

The International Criminal Court has indicted Lvova-Belova for what it says is her involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in 2022.

Lvova-Belova has described the ICC accusations as false and without foundation. REUTERS