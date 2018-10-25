More than 20 injured in Rome escalator collapse

ROME • More than 20 people, mainly Russian football fans, were injured when an escalator in a metro station in central Rome collapsed, firefighters said.

Most of those hurt on Tuesday, including one seriously, suffered leg injuries after getting entangled in the escalator's mangled mechanics, Italian media reported.

A video of the drama shows the descending escalator at Repubblica station suddenly picking up speed with dozens of people on it, many screaming as they piled on top of one another at the foot of the escalator.

Media reports said witnesses spoke of football fans, seemingly drunk, jumping and dancing on the escalator just before it collapsed but supporters denied this.

"In any event, we are here to understand what happened and to offer our support to the wounded and their families," Rome's Mayor, Ms Virginia Raggi, told journalists at the scene.

Some of the victims were seen wrapped in blankets and some wore neck braces as they were taken away from the scene on stretchers.

Several investigations have been opened into the case.

The horrific events took place just over an hour before the kickoff of a Champions League match between Italy's Roma and Russian club CSKA Moscow.

