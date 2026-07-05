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More than 1,000 firefighters battle to contain Portugal blaze

The fire, which broke out on July 1 in the Viseau district of Portugal, has devoured 10,000 hectares so far, rescue services said.

LISBON - More than 1,000 firefighters were trying to contain a growing forest fire in northern Portugal on July 4 that has burned for several days as the country battles intense heat.

With temperatures expected to reach 44 deg C in some places, the fire that broke out on July 1 in the Viseau district has devoured 10,000 hectares so far, rescue services said.

Some 1,100 firefighters were battling to contain the blaze, backed by 380 trucks and eight planes and helicopters, they said.

A Spanish military unit was helping the efforts after Portugal asked for European help in fighting the season’s first major wildfire.

Nine people have been injured so far, including two civilians who are in a serious condition.

The government has ordered special measures including barring access to forests and restricting the use of some types of machinery in rural areas. AFP