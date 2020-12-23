More of England to go into top tier of coronavirus restrictions to tackle spread of mutant strain

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher regulations across a swath of England in an effort to stamp down on the mutant strain of coronavirus that's spreading quickly across the country.

Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Most of Hampshire and the remainder of Essex will now face the strictest rules under the government's 4-tier system, from 00.01am on Dec 26, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday (Dec 23) in a press conference.

They join London and south-east England, meaning non-essential shops will have to close and socialising is further curtailed.

The new variant "is spreading at a dangerous rate," said Hancock, putting the rise in cases in the past week at 57 per cent.

"The direction is clear and in many cases quite stark."

The government is scrabbling to bring the virus back under control after the new mutant strain began spreading rapidly in London and surrounding areas.

After an England-wide lockdown last month halted growth in infections, the virus has since started spreading exponentially again, risking overwhelming the National Health Service as cases tick upwards.