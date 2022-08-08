More grain shipped out from Ukraine even as new shelling hits nuclear plant

KYIV • Four more ships carrying about 170,000 tonnes of grain set off from the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk yesterday, the Ukrainian authorities said, as Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out a new strike against a Russian-occupied nuclear plant.

"The second convoy of Ukrainian supplies has just left... three from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa," Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry wrote on Telegram.

It said that the ships - which it named as the Mustafa Necati, the Star Helena, the Glory and the Riva Wind - were carrying "around 170,000 tonnes of agriculture-related merchandise", without specifying further.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by the conflict could lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said there were plans to step up shipments still further.

"We are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work. We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future," he said.

Ukraine would soon also start exporting grain from its Black Sea port of Pivdennyi, an expansion that would let it send out a total of at least three million tonnes of goods a month, the minister said on Facebook.

Before Russia started what it calls its "special military operation", Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports. In peacetime, Ukraine exported up to six million tonnes of grain from its Black Sea and Sea of Azov ports every month.

In Rome yesterday, Pope Francis welcomed the resumption of grain exports as "a sign of hope" that showed dialogue was possible to end the war.

"This step shows that it is possible to dialogue and achieve concrete results, which benefit everyone," the pontiff said in his weekly Angelus prayer.

"Therefore, this event can be seen as a sign of hope, and I sincerely hope that, following this path, we can put an end to the fighting and arrive at a just and lasting peace."

Meanwhile, in Russia, Moscow accused Kyiv's forces of again shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of Ukraine, which it took control of shortly after invading its pro-Western neighbour.

The Ukrainian army "carried out a strike with a cluster bomb" fired from a Uragan multiple rocket launcher, the occupying authorities in Enerhodar, the town where the plant is situated, were quoted by the Russian state news agency Tass as saying.

"The shrapnel and the rocket engine fell 400m from a working reactor", "damaged" administrative buildings and hit "a used nuclear fuel storage area", the authorities said, without providing any evidence to back up the claims.

Agence France-Presse was not able to confirm the allegations from an independent source.

On Saturday, the plant's operator, Energoatom, had already said that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.

Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of attacking the plant.

Because the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is the biggest in Europe, the prospect of it being seriously damaged in the fighting is setting alarm bells ringing, not least at the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The strikes underline "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster", the IAEA's director-general, Mr Rafael Grossi, said on Saturday.

And the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the attack as "a serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia's disregard for international norms".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS