More contenders join race to be British PM

LONDON • The contest to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered pace yesterday as five more candidates declared their intention to run, with many pledging lower taxes and a clean start after Mr Johnson's scandal-ridden premiership.

Junior Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt officially declared she was running yesterday, joining Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and former ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, who announced their candidacies for the leadership in time for the Sunday newspapers, taking the total to nine. Mr Tom Tugendhat - the centrist chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee who was often critical of Mr Johnson - is also running.

In addition, two candidates from outside Mr Johnson's Cabinet who have announced their intent to run are pro-Brexit Attorney-General Suella Braverman and Ms Kemi Badenoch, former minister of state for equalities.

But the early favourite is former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who launched his campaign last Friday after helping to kick-start the Cabinet revolt that led to Mr Johnson's forced resignation last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to launch a bid.

The Conservative Party's 1922 Committee of legislators, which groups all backbench Members of Parliament, will set out the exact rules and timetable for the contest in the coming days, and is looking to speed up the process of whittling down the contenders to a final two. Conservative Party members would then have the opportunity to vote on the two who reach the run-off, with a result expected by the Conservative Party conference in October.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson will stay on until his successor is announced. He has appointed a caretaker government which he insists will not "make major changes of direction".

Over the next few days, barbs both political and personal will fly, and alliances will develop as candidates seek to shore up support from their fellow Members of Parliament, who decide who goes through to the run-off.

In announcing his run in the Times newspaper, Mr Shapps, a Johnson loyalist, took a swipe at Mr Sunak, who resigned at about the same time as Mr Javid last Tuesday.

"I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the Prime Minister," Mr Shapps told the paper. "I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back."

Mr Sunak declared his candidacy last Friday in a slick video that raised eyebrows among Tory MPs, who suggested plans had been in the works for longer than a few days. And in what The Sun newspaper called the kind of dirty trick likely to sully the contest, a clip from 2007 resurfaced online showing Mr Sunak making a dismissive comment about the working class.

In a sign of the potential peril of a protracted fight, The Sunday Times reported some of the leadership teams had compiled so-called dirty dossiers of compromising allegations against rival candidates and their aides.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE