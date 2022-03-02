More brutal phase of war looms as Russia ramps up air strikes, ground forces

KYIV/MOSCOW • A long Russian armoured column bearing down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Invasion forces firing rocket barrages into Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing at least 10 people and injuring 35.

These were the two main scenes playing out yesterday, promising a more deadly time ahead for Ukraine and its remarkably determined army, according to Western military officials.

Early signs are that Russian commanders are abandoning the approach that marked the first days of the conflict, in which they relied on lightning strikes into cities they assumed would be half-heartedly defended, the officials said.

After multiple failures - highlighted by images on Monday morning of a column of heavily armoured Tigr vehicles destroyed after trying to punch into Kharkiv - officials from the United States and allied nations expect more indiscriminate tactics as Russian forces seek to suppress resistance.

The sheer quantity of Russian vehicles sent down Ukraine's relatively narrow highways has caused traffic jams that make it difficult for fuel trucks, bridging equipment to traverse blown-up bridges and even anti-aircraft systems to get through.

That has prevented a breakthrough into Kyiv and also the failure to eliminate Ukraine's ageing air defences and air force.

It has also exposed Russian units to ambush, allowed Ukraine's fleet of Turkish-made armed Bayraktar drones to harass Russian lines, and left helicopters and transport aircraft vulnerable. Russia says it has shot down several of the drones.

The new phase is likely to play out over several days, according to a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

In a sign that the shift may already have begun, Russian forces encircling Kharkiv, a city of 1.8 million, on Monday conducted rocket attacks on a residential district.

The strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35 yesterday, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko.

Similar strikes killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he added.

Mr Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, governor of the northern Sumy region, published photographs on his Telegram channel on Monday night of what he said was a Ukrainian army base reduced to rubble the previous day by Russian artillery.

In a rare admission of heavy losses, he said graves were being prepared for 70 soldiers.

Yesterday morning, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian media that his city had faced days of heavy bombardment from artillery and aircraft, with infrastructure destroyed and electricity cut off.

"These are the liberators who have come to free Russian-speaking people," he said, adding that they were, rather, "Russian Nazis".

President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Twitter post yesterday: "Russia is actively shelling city centres, inflicting direct missile and artillery strikes at residential and government areas. Russia's goal is clear - mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure."

Amnesty International has condemned what it said was Russia's use of a cluster bomb next to a school last Friday. The weapons are widely banned from use in civilian areas.

Mr Michael Kofman, a specialist on Russian armed forces at Washington security think-tank CNA, said in a lengthy Twitter thread: "What is next? Russia's political leadership is still not conceding their plan's failure, trying to take Kyiv quickly.

"But we are seeing them open up greater use of fires (artillery), strikes and air power. Sadly, I expect, the worst is yet ahead, and this war could get a lot more ugly."

