More Britons returning to their workplaces

LONDON • People in Britain continued to gradually return to their workplaces late last month, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to speed up this month to help the economy recover from its historic coronavirus slump.

Fifty-seven per cent of working adults travelled to work between Aug 26 and 30, up from 55 per cent two weeks earlier and 33 per cent in May, the country's statistics office said yesterday.

Those working exclusively from home slipped to 20 per cent from 22 per cent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That figure stood at nearly 40 per cent in June.

Mr Johnson has urged more people to get back to their workplaces.

Last week, one of the country's business leaders said big urban centres looked like ghost towns, putting at risk swathes of firms that cater to commuter workers.

The ONS said that footfall in retail areas hit more than 75 per cent of its level a year earlier in the week beginning on Aug 24, largely driven by people returning to high streets.

Counts of cars, pedestrians and cyclists in London and the northeast of England returned to around pre-lockdown levels.

But there was a reminder that Britain is facing higher unemployment as the government winds down its job retention scheme - online job advertisements remained around 55 per cent of their 2019 average for a fourth straight week, the ONS said.

