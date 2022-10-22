Moody’s cuts Britain’s outlook to ‘negative’ over political turmoil

LONDON - Credit ratings agency Moody’s on Friday lowered Britain’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” over ongoing political turmoil, weaker growth prospects and high inflation.

Moody’s maintained its sovereign rating for Britain at “Aa3”.

The rating action comes several weeks after the firm warned that the British government’s mini-budget, which was later scrapped by outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, risked doing lasting damage to the nation’s debt affordability.

Ms Truss resigned on Thursday, triggering a leadership contest that, coming so soon after the bitter one that put her into power, could deepen divisions in the governing Conservative Party.

There was “heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation”, Moody’s said.

The report said there were also “risks to Britain’s debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility”.

Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings lowered the country’s outlook to negative after Ms Truss’ tax cut plans amid rising fiscal risks.

S&P rates the nation AA, the third-highest level, while Fitch Ratings scores it one level lower at AA-.

Former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced around £45 billion (S$72 billion) of permanent, unfunded tax cuts on Sept 23 alongside an expensive plan to cap energy tariffs for households and businesses.

The move sent sterling and bond markets into a tailspin and triggered a political crisis that led to Ms Truss firing Mr Kwarteng, reversing almost all the planned tax cuts and then announcing her own resignation.

“The government’s initial inability to deliver a credible policy response to address investor concerns around this unfunded stimulus further weakened Britain’s policy credibility, which is unlikely to be fully restored by the subsequent decision to reverse most of the tax cuts,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s added that Britain’s real gross domestic product growth (GDP) has been slowing since the beginning of 2022 and would continue to soften in the coming quarters.

The agency also said it expected the Bank of England to significantly tighten monetary policy in the light of the risk of more persistent inflation over the medium term. This was likely to weigh on economic growth.

The ratings agency forecast that Britain’s real GDP growth would average just 0.3 per cent over 2023-24 and not return to its potential level of 1.5 per cent until 2026.

Inflation was expected to peak close to 11 per cent within the next six months in Britain, Moody’s said, adding that it expected inflation to remain above the central bank’s target of 2 per cent until 2026.

In addition, real disposable incomes were expected to materially decline over the coming year as the energy price cap imposed by the British government becomes more targeted from April 2023.

Credit ratings agencies give governments and large companies a score based on their capacity to pay back their debt.

A higher rating means a lower interest rate when borrowing in international financial markets, while a lower rating would have the opposite effect.

New Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt says he will do “whatever it takes” to restore confidence in Britain’s public finances.

He is due to announce a plan on Oct 31 aimed at bringing down public debt as a share of economic output in the medium term. REUTERS