Montenegro could sign accession treaty with EU in June 2027, European Commission says

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BRUSSELS, Nov 4 - The European Union could conclude accession negotiations with Montenegro by the end of this year and could sign an accession treaty with the country as soon as June 2027, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

“For the first time since 2011, when the EU closed accession negotiations with Croatia, the EU is in a position to soon close accession negotiations with another candidate country, Montenegro,” the EU’s executive said in its annual enlargement policy report.

“This is testament to Montenegro’s sustained efforts to advance on the European path and implement the reforms needed to turn EU membership into reality,” it said, adding that “it considers that accession negotiations could realistically be closed by the end of 2026”.

Montenegro, with a population of just 630,000, aims to become the 28th member of the EU in 2028. Joining the bloc requires all current 27 member countries to ratify an accession treaty.

“In the weeks and months ahead, it will be essential that Montenegro maintains a steady focus on completing the preparations for EU membership, sustaining the adopted reforms and ensuring continuous cross-party support to its EU path,” the Commission said.

The EU sees Montenegro as the candidate country that is closest to membership, with Albania, Ukraine and Moldova also considered frontrunners.

In its assessment of Albania's progress, the Commission said "cross-party cooperation and inclusive and constructive dialogue in the Parliament and with civil society are needed to move ahead on EU key reforms, in particular in the context of the ongoing largest protests since the country’s democratic transition".

"Albania needs to continue adopting key reforms to fulfil closing benchmarks across all chapters of negotiations. This is important for Albania to meet its ambitious but achievable target of closing negotiations by the end of 2027," it added. REUTERS