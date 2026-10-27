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Monaco authorities detain man over princely family death

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PARIS, Oct 27 - Authorities in Monaco said late on Monday that they had detained a man and had opened an investigation into the death of a member of the princely family.

• The body of Antoine de Massy, 29, was found on Sunday evening in a park. Authorities are still determining the cause of death, Monaco's prosecutor's office said

• "All hypotheses are on the table, including that of a simple accident," the prosecutor's office said in a statement

• De Massy was the grandson of Princess Antoinette, the older sister of Prince Rainier III, who was the father of Prince Albert REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.