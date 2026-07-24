Moldova's agriculture minister resigns following reports of party links

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CHISINAU, July 24 - Moldova's Agriculture Minister Radu Musteata resigned on Friday on his third day in office, following media reports that he was previously a member of the Democratic Party when it was led by now-convicted businessman Vladimir Plahotniuc.

Musteata, who is not currently affiliated with any party, "categorically" rejected that he was a member of the Democratic Party. Moldovan media published photographs of him at the party events, including when he was presented with his party membership card.

Musteata said he wanted to preserve confidence in the new cabinet, which was approved by parliament on Tuesday.

"The government must, in the near future, ensure that a number of important and complex reforms are carried out ... and, in order to maintain public confidence, I felt it was my duty to tender my resignation," he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan accepted Musteata's resignation.

Plahotniuc, a former political power broker and considered one of Moldova's richest men, was sentenced to 19 years in prison in April in a fraud case involving the theft of $1 billion from the country's banking sector.

Plahotniuc has previously denied wrongdoing. He was personally accused of receiving $39 million and €3.5 million ($3.99 million) from three of the largest Moldovan banks.

He was the leader of Moldova's Democratic Party from 2016 to 2019. REUTERS