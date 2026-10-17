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Moldova condemns Russia after five drones crash on its territory

CHISINAU, Oct 16 - Moldova condemned Russia on Friday after five drones identified by its authorities as Russian crashed in the country in less than 24 hours.

Moldova's pro-European government, which hopes to join the European Union by 2030, has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and repeatedly criticised the incursions into its airspace. Moldova shares a border with Ukraine.

One drone last week crashed about 35 km (21 miles) from the capital Chisinau.

The five drones entered Moldovan airspace over a little more than 17 hours on Thursday and Friday. All of them crashed, mainly in the northern and eastern districts, lightly injuring one person and causing minor damage.

"These incidents pose a threat to citizens' safety and show the direct consequences for regional stability of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The incidents have repeatedly prompted the ministry to summon Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov to demand explanations.

President Maia Sandu regularly criticises Russian foreign policy as running counter to Moldova's interests and has declined to allow Ozerov to present his credentials although he has been stationed in Moldova for more than two years.

Russia accuses Sandu of pursuing policies hostile to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that any improvement of ties with Moldova was possible only if Sandu's government "abandoned its policies based on Russophobia." REUTERS